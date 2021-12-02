NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve 10-pc. Blender hits 2021 low at $80 (Reg. $100+), more from $69

-
AmazonHome GoodsNutriBullet
33% off From $69

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve Blender System for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $120 at Best Buy and closer to $100 at Amazon where this model is sitting at a new 2021 low, today’s deal is up to 33% in savings and the lowest total we can find. A 1200W motor is joined by a pair of flip-top lids and two blending cups for at-home and take-away action of your daily smoothie or protein shake. More than capable of “pulverizing ice” and other robust ingredients as well, it will also help with meal prep, snacks, and dips over the holiday season. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

You’ll find some even more affordable options still live from the Black Friday price drops we tracked over the last week or so in the list below. Not to mention the very much still live Vitamix Black Friday sale, which has now been rolled over into a holiday event of sorts with just about every deal we highlighted still live at up to $125 off right here

Hangover Black Friday blender deals still live:

Head over to our home goods guide for even more including this sweet little Amazon Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet at $10.50 (save 30%)

More on the Nutribullet PRO+ blender:

Perfect your nutrition regimen with the Nutribullet PRO+ blender. With a powerful 1200-watt motor and large 32-ounce capacity, this appliance can process seven servings of fruits and vegetables. This Nutribullet PRO+ blender also features a to-go lid so that you can use it wherever your active lifestyle takes you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
NutriBullet

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best of Black Friday 2021 – Home and Kitchen: Instant...
Black Friday blenders from $15: NutriBullet, Ninja, Bre...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirP...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Ninja’s Black Friday kitchenware offers now live ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
LEGO 2022 sets have been announced: Star Wars, Creator,...
Popular Vahdam tea gift sets and add-ons now up to 60% ...
Show More Comments