NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve 10-pc. Blender hits 2021 low at $80 (Reg. $100+), more from $69

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve Blender System for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $120 at Best Buy and closer to $100 at Amazon where this model is sitting at a new 2021 low, today’s deal is up to 33% in savings and the lowest total we can find. A 1200W motor is joined by a pair of flip-top lids and two blending cups for at-home and take-away action of your daily smoothie or protein shake. More than capable of “pulverizing ice” and other robust ingredients as well, it will also help with meal prep, snacks, and dips over the holiday season. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

You'll find some even more affordable options still live from the Black Friday price drops we tracked over the last week or so in the list below. Not to mention the very much still live Vitamix Black Friday sale, which has now been rolled over into a holiday event of sorts with just about every deal we highlighted still live at up to $125 off.

More on the Nutribullet PRO+ blender:

Perfect your nutrition regimen with the Nutribullet PRO+ blender. With a powerful 1200-watt motor and large 32-ounce capacity, this appliance can process seven servings of fruits and vegetables. This Nutribullet PRO+ blender also features a to-go lid so that you can use it wherever your active lifestyle takes you.

