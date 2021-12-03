Google Nest Thermostat leverages Assistant to keep you warm this winter at $90 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat in Snow for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at the best price yet on this Assistant upgrade with $31 in savings attached. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With winter weather sweeping in across the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant for staying warm the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While it won’t work with Assistant, earlier this fall Amazon just launched its very first addition into the smart heating control. Fittingly named the Smart Thermostat, this Alexa-enabled offering is even more streamlined than you’ll find on the Google model above. Even so, it still rocks much of the same voice control and automation potential, just with a feature set that’s better-suited for those in the Amazon smart home ecosystem. Did I also mention that it’s also more affordable at just $60?

But then for some more novel smart home upgrades, go give Govee’s new Christmas sale a look. Alongside being able to cash-in on up to 50% in savings, there’s also some pretty unique mystery boxes up for grabs, too. So whether you’re looking to grab some multicolored lights you can set to bring some red and green vibes to your space or want to finally grab a voice-enabled lamp, there’s some notable discounts to take advantage of.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

