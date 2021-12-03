Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac undercuts Black Friday following $100 discount

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core/16GB/256GB for $1,599 shipped in silver. Marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, today’s offer is a solid $100 discount from its usual $1,699 going rate and also beats our previous Black Friday mention at an extra $50 off.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed earlier this year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated models also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

A notable addition to your new iMac would be spending some of the savings to pick up Satechi’s recent USB-C Clump Hub with $55 of your savings. This unique accessory is designed specifically with the M1 iMac in mind and delivers forward-facing I/O so you don’t have to reach around the back every time for plugging in. On top of USB-C, there’s also three USB-A slots and SD card readers, too.

Much like the M1 iMac deal above, there are still quite a few holdouts from Black Friday either still up for the taking, or at even better price than we saw throughout the shopping event. In terms of the former, Apple’s new AirPods 3 are still sitting at $150. And then on the other hand, you can currently score a new Amazon all-time low on the official MagSafe Battery Pack at $75, which is $15 less than ww saw it for last week.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!