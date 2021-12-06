Sabrent Rocket NVMe M.2 SSDs up to $80 off: 1TB from $85 or heatsink from $153, more

Store4Memory (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $110.48 shipped. Regularly, between $160 and $170 over the last year or so at Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked on this particular model there and the best we can find. You can also find it with the heatsink at $152.98 shipped, down from the regular $180. This one is currently fetching $150 at Newegg for comparison. Alongside the 1TB capacity, this is is great option for modern builds with a NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. It is a capable boot drive as well we being able to move your data around at up to 5,000MB/s when using a PCIe Gen4 motherboard and comes with free Sabrent Acronis True Image software for easy cloning. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Newegg. Head below for more Sabrent internal SSD deals from $85.

More Sabrent SSD deals:

For all of you folks looking to put together your own gaming PC over the holidays, you’ll want to swing by our recent feature on how to build the best no-GPU machine. While some of the doorbuster offers found there might not still be live, it is a great resource for both custom and prebuilt systems. You’ll find all of the details you need waiting right here.

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 SSD:

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. PCIe 4.0 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs

