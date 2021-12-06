Satechi takes 20% off popular Mac USB-C hubs, iPad stands, and more from $24

Satechi is continuing the holiday savings today, launching a new 20% off sale across its lineup of USB-C hubs and docks. You’ll need to apply code HUBS20 at checkout to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free in orders over $40. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini at $79.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best price to date of $20 off and one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen since launching earlier this spring. Arriving to complement your M1 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well. Head below for more.

Speaking of Apple’s M1 Mac mini, we’re currently tracking a notable discount on the compact machine at Amazon. Arriving at some of the best prices of the holiday season, you can now take up to $149 off while taking Apple Silicon for a spin with a monitor of your choice.

The Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure elevates and transforms your M1 Mac Mini into a powerful, surprisingly compact workstation. Featuring a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, 3.5mm headphone jack port, and now equipped with an internal SSD enclosure, to provide convenient access to all of your peripherals. Optimized for M1 Mac Mini, the Satechi Stand & Hub will quickly become a natural extension of your modern workspace.

