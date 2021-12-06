Track calories and more with Etekcity’s HealthKit-enabled kitchen scale at $25.50

Amazon is offering the Etekcity HealthKit-enabled Smart Kitchen Scale for $25.48 shipped. Down from $30, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This compact kitchen scale can measure down to just 3 grams and as heavy as 5000 grams in 1 gram increments. On top of that, it syncs information like calories, vitamins, minerals, and more with Apple HealthKit based on the information entered into the app when weighing. It can also help track macros and stay on track with Keto or whatever diet you’re on, and helps keep record of progress made on a daily, weekly, and monthly report. Head below for more.

Whether you already have a smart kitchen scale, or maybe want to further keep tabs on your health, we recommend checking out Etekcity’s HealthKit-enabled body scale. Designed to measure 13 different body metrics each time you step on it, this scale will sync with HealthKit and Google Fit to automatically keep tabs on your health throughout the years. Available for $20 on Amazon, it’s hard not to recommend picking one up as we head into the New Year.

Another great way to keep tabs on your fitness journey once we head into 2022 is with a Fitbit Charge 5. Currently on sale for $130, this saves $50 from its normal going rate here. Designed to keep tabs on your body throughout the day, the Charge 5 can measure ECG, 7-day battery life, heart rate monitoring, step counting, and more.

More on the Etekcity HealthKit Kitchen Scale:

Syncs with fitness app: sync data like CALORIES, vitamins, minerals and more with fit bit and Apple health

Nutritionix database: get instant access to about 1 million food database. Add and customize your own food data as needed

Smart Bluetooth: works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. You can easily operate the scale through smart VeSync app to Tare, convert units and adjust display time

