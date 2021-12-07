Bring home 65-inches of Samsung AirPlay 2 4K HDR Smart TV for $498 (Reg. $650+)

Adding to our growing list of holiday 4K TV deals, Walmart is now offering the 65-inch Samsung TU-7000 Series Class Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV for $498 shipped. Also on sale direct from Samsung where folks enrolled in the Education program can grab it for $475. Typically $650 at Best Buy where it is currently fetching $500, today’s deal is $152 off the regular list price, the best we can find, and a whole lot of Samsung 4K TV for under $500. This is a 4K Ultra HD 2160p display with HDR, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, a built-in game enhancer, and AirPlay 2. Direct access to thousands of apps and your favorite streaming services is joined by a pair of HDMI inputs and USB ports that make for a great budget-friendly option for bringing home a 65-incher this holiday season. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

This model is currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $548 in the 65-inch configuration. However, it might be worth taking a look at Amazon’s listing for the VIZIO 58-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV at $449 shipped. This one isn’t quite as large, but it is arguably a more feature-rich model that will save you even more than today’s lead deal.

Another great place to find both even more affordable 4K TVs and some of the larger high-end options is in our growing holiday roundup. With up to $1,450 in savings, it is jam-packed with LG OLEDs, additional Samsung options, the latest Hisense Android TVs and more starting from $279 shipped. Hit up our home theater deals for discounted add-ons, audio gear, and more.

More on the Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K HDR Smart TV:

Enhance your viewing experience with this 65-inch Samsung 4K UHD smart TV. The HDR technology and 4K UHD resolution render sharp details and realistic colors, while a Crystal processor delivers exceptional picture quality on the flat-panel display. This Bluetooth-enabled Samsung 4K UHD smart TV is voice controllable for hands-free operation and seamless wireless streaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

