For under $5, this case protects your Switch Lite and carries eight games (Save 40%)

TechMatte (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the amCase Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case for $4.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code HTHPPGXF at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $8, this discount saves you 40% from its normal going rate and beats our last mention by an additional $2.20. Designed to hold your Switch Lite and keep it protected when traveling this holiday season, this case also has room for up to eight cartridges and even extra Joy-Con controllers, chargers, and more. On top of that, once it’s zipped up, you won’t have to worry about anything falling out in the car or at home, which is an added bonus. Head below for more.

When it comes to Switch Lite accessories, today’s deal is about as good as it gets on price. The next-best accessory we could recommend checking into is this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. Sure, it costs $6, but when you consider the fact that it can help save you from having to replace the Switch Lite if the display gets scratched, it could be worth the small investment.

Don’t forget that the PowerA Pro Switch Wireless Controller is currently available at an Amazon low of $70 right now. Down 30% from its normal going rate, this is a great way to get a pro-level controller to enjoy your favorite games on-the-go this holiday season.

More on the amCase Nintendo Switch Lite Case:

Protect your Nintendo Switch Lite in our Unique Stylish Black Carrying Case!

Our simplistic design allows for easy transportation and storage, while also keeping the Switch Lite safe in a hard protective shell.

Your Switch Lite slips easily into the carrying pouch, along with up to 8 game cartridges

