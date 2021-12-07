Kamado Joe Jr. charcoal grill gives your outdoor cooking setup an upgrade at $199 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill for $199 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $399, though it’s sold out at Home Depot right now for that price. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our Black Friday week sale by an additional $30. Made for portable cooking, the Joe Jr. weighs 68 pounds, making it easier to move between home and the campsite than larger models. It has a thick-walled, heat-resistant shell that is made to “lock in smoke and moisture at any temperature.” The Joe Jr. also has a built-in temperature gauge that lets you keep tabs on cooking even without opening the lid. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer at $24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. However, if you need lower-cost thermometers, check out our previous roundup with deals from $9.50.

Just yesterday, I detailed the best ways to have the perfect grilling setup. You’ll want to give that a look to see if there are any upgrades worth making in your setup. Ranging from pellet grills to accessories, we detail it all to help you make an informed decision when shopping this holiday season.

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill features:

Premium 13.5″ Ceramic Grill with Cast Iron Stand

Stainless steel hinged cooking grate allows you to add charcoal as you cook

Thick-walled, heat-resistant shell that locks in smoke and moisture at any temperature

Cast-iron air vent for temperature control

Built-In Temp Gauge

