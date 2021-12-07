Save up to 50% on TP-Link Kasa smart filament, color, and dimmable light bulbs from $10

Amazon is now discounting a selection of TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs starting at $10. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Kasa Filament Amber Smart Bulb at $10.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 40% in savings while coming within cents of the Black Friday price set during a 1-day sale. Differing from the average connected bulb look, TP-Link’s Kasa lights mean you’ll be able to bring the Edison-style aesthetic to your smart home. Each of these bulbs expand the greater Kasa ecosystem to deliver Alexa and Assistant control, and best of all don’t require a hub by pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Head below for more.

Also seeing quite the notable discount this week, Amazon’s all-new Alexa Smart Thermostat is on sale for the very first time. Delivering Alexa control of your heat or AC, this recent release is now marked down to $48. That’s of course alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

Enjoy illumination in any room with this TP-Link Kasa filament smart bulb. Integrated Wi-Fi technology lets you pair the bulb with your smartphone to monitor energy consumption, while voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant makes operation simple. This filament smart bulb is a great choice for open or vintage style lighting fixtures and is dimmable to suit a variety of environments.

