Char-Broil’s 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill upgrades your outdoor cooking setup for $220 (Reg. $446)

Woot is offering the Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Grill for $219.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon sells the same model for $446 right now and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to use Tru-infrared cooking technology, you’ll find that Char-Broil’s grill is made to prevent flare-ups and has even heat to cook “up to 50% juicier food.” There are also integrated LED lights on the lid so you can cook at night as well as during the day. The case iron grates are porcelain-coated, durable, and rust-resistant for an easy clean every time. Keep reading for more.

Make sure your meals are cooked to perfection when you pick up the Govee Bluetooth Grill Thermometer at $24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. However, if you need lower-cost thermometers, check out our previous roundup with deals from $9.50.

Don’t forget to check out our grilling gift guide which went live earlier this week. There, you’ll find recommendations from just $15 with quite a few categories covered. We take a look at everything from high-end pellet grills to accessories that make cooking easier, so be sure to check it out for details on how you can have the perfect grilling setup.

More on the Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Grill:

Tru-infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food

Integrated LED lights and sleek lid, handle & cart design for distinctive Style

Surefire electronic ignition for quick and reliable starts at the push of a button

Intuitive design with keyhole slots and common hardware makes assembly quick and easy

Porcelain-coated, cast-iron grates are durable, rust-resistant and easy-to-clean

