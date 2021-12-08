Learn something new with lifetime Rosetta Stone and StackSkills for $149

Whether it’s for your career or your free time, learning new skills is always a rewarding experience. The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle can help you expand your knowledge, with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills. You can get it today for just $149 (Reg $1,794) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From foreign languages to programming languages, learning about any topic is easier when you have the right training. With this bundle, you get access to some of the best instructors and learning resources in the world.

Often described as the gold standard of language learning, Rosetta Stone uses the latest technology to help you master new languages. Named as PC Mag’s “Best Language-Learning Software” five years in a row, it is used by the likes of NASA and TripAdvisor.

Available on desktop and mobile devices, Rosetta Stone lets you choose from 24 different languages to learn. The app teaches you new words through picture quizzes, with a focus on everyday language.

Rosetta Stone also analyzes your voice up to 100 times a second to provide feedback on your accent. Using the app is a great way to prepare for any vacation or improve your career prospects.

The other half of this bundle is StackSkills Unlimited. This library of over 1,000 online courses helps you learn a wide variety of skills: app and web development, graphic design, video editing, marketing, finance, and more.

Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, the site takes content from over 350 top-rated instructors. As a member, you get free access to quarterly Q&A sessions with experts and free certification.

Order now for only $149 to get the bundle, which has a total value of $1,794.

