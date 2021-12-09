Shark’s AI Robot Vac with voice control, pet hair brush, more now $300 (Amazon low, $130 off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon has the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $450 at Best Buy and more like $430 at Amazon where we are tracking a new all-time low, this is at least $130 or 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Stepping up to the $300 range with Shark provides a self-cleaning brush roll that’s ideal for pet hair alongside advanced LiDAR mapping tech. That includes advanced object detection for the ability to automatically target high-traffic areas and “multi-directional deep cleaning coverage” where you need it most. With AI laser navigation in tow, you can also just create schedules with no-go zones using the app or your voice via connected Alexa and Google Assistant gear. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

A great lower-cost solution falls to the Anker RoboVac lineup that is still seeing some solid holiday pricing at Amazon. You’ll find a selection of its more affordable robot vacuums in the list below and be sure to visit our previous roundup for some of the higher end models as well as the brand’s hand vacuums starting from under $29.50 right here as well.

And for more discounted upgrades around the house, be sure to swing by our home goods guide. That’s where you’ll find the hilarious annual holiday KFC Firelog at $16 and then go check out the new simplehuman x Hello Kitty collection with adorable, high-end step cans and sensor pumps.

More on the Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum:

POWERFUL CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris and in UltraClean Mode, you get 30% better carpet cleaning (vs. RV1100AE single pass coverage, tested with sand on level loop).

ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Select UltraClean Mode in the SharkClean app to target specific rooms, high-traffic zones, or spots for multi-directional deep cleaning coverage.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful suction and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and removes it from the brushroll as it cleans.

