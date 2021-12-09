Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 17-port PowerHub XL $48 (20% off), more

AUKEY is currently offering its PowerHub 12-Outlet Tower XL for $48 shipped when code GIFT20 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $60 price tag, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in four months and is the second-best discount of the year at 20% off. This versatile charging station delivers 17 ways to keep devices topped off, making it a notable option to handle all of the power requirements of your workstation and more. On top of 12 AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a pair of 12W USB-C ports. Everything is built into a streamlined tower design that pairs with a 5-foot charging cable, and an LED indicator light at the top completes the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.
12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (3 USB-A ports & 2 USB-C ports) power up to twelve electrical devices and five USB-powered devices like your smartphone, tablet, or Bluetooth speaker. One button on the top to conveniently power on or off the PA-S24 and all attached devices. This powerful charger is the perfect addition to your home or workstation.
Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. The PA-S24 ensures safe, convenient power supply and device charging. Avoid the clutter and bother of multiple device chargers by plugging all your devices into this one, multi-port charger while maintaining or improving charging speed for any standard device (not Quick Charge-compatible).
