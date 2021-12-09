Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 17-port PowerHub XL $48 (20% off), more

-
Smartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 40% From $6

AUKEY is currently offering its PowerHub 12-Outlet Tower XL for $48 shipped when code GIFT20 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $60 price tag, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in four months and is the second-best discount of the year at 20% off. This versatile charging station delivers 17 ways to keep devices topped off, making it a notable option to handle all of the power requirements of your workstation and more. On top of 12 AC outlets, there’s also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a pair of 12W USB-C ports. Everything is built into a streamlined tower design that pairs with a 5-foot charging cable, and an LED indicator light at the top completes the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (3 USB-A ports & 2 USB-C ports) power up to twelve electrical devices and five USB-powered devices like your smartphone, tablet, or Bluetooth speaker. One button on the top to conveniently power on or off the PA-S24 and all attached devices. This powerful charger is the perfect addition to your home or workstation.

Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. The PA-S24 ensures safe, convenient power supply and device charging. Avoid the clutter and bother of multiple device chargers by plugging all your devices into this one, multi-port charger while maintaining or improving charging speed for any standard device (not Quick Charge-compatible).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W GaN III Charger $49 ...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen MagSafe Power Bank $33 (...
Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 mini Screen Pr...
Score a pair of Amazon 6-Outlet USB Surge Protector Pow...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Cha...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stan...
Prep for winter with a $129 Snow Joe electric snow blow...
GOLABS’ $190 power station delivers 60W & 30W US...
Show More Comments