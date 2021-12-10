Keep a 1080p eye on the pups with Petcube’s Bites 2 treat-tossing cam at $100 (Reg. $149)

The official Petcube Amazon storefront is now offering its Bites 2 Lite Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Monitoring Camera for $99.96 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $49 or 33% off the going rate, $25 below the Chewy sale price, and $4 under the direct holiday listing. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low. This one allows you to keep a 1080p eye on your furry friend(s) from anywhere via your smartphone with 160-degree wide-angle views, night vision, and 8x digital zoom. But you can also use it to both talk to and hear them (2-way audio), toss treats out, and access 24/7 vet assistance as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t need the fancy feature set and treat tossing function, check out the standard model Petcube Cam. It sells for $40 on Amazon and provides similar 1080p feeds directly to your smartphone with night vision, wide angle views and zooming.

We are still tracking a rare Black Friday deal on the Furbo pet camera right here. This one comes in at $118 shipped right now for the lowest price of the year and provides barking notifications you won’t get (for free) on the Petcube model above.

Just make sure your furry frends don’t get at the 11 herbs and spices KFC firedog before you get a chance to burn it for the holidays.

More on the Petcube Bites 2 Lite:

Your All-In-One Pet Monitor: Check on your pet and home anytime anywhere with full HD 1080p live streaming video, 160° wide-angle view, clear 30-feet night vision, and 8x digital zoom. Enjoy high-quality 2-way audio to talk to your pets and hear them bark or meow back. Get an instant push notification if your camera detects any sound or motion at home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!