Today only, Amazon discounts a selection of New York bestsellers on Kindle from $1

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of New York bestsellers on Kindle from $0.99. Our favorite is Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence at $3.99. For comparison, you'd normally pay $15 for this eBook and today's deal marks the second-best price that we've tracked all-time. The best part is that you'll get access to this cookbook right away since it's digital, giving you a head start on holiday dessert planning. Head below for more of our favorite titles.

More Kindle eBooks on sale from $1:

Don’t forget to check out the Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies that are currently available to Prime members. There are several options to choose from here, including, Murder at Teal’s Pond by David Bushman, Half in Shadow by Gemma Liviero, The Intangible by C. J. Washington, and even No Way Back by J. B. Turner. After checking out these FREE books, be sure to swing by our media guide for other great ways to save.

More on Dessert Person:

Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation. In Dessert Person, fans will find Claire’s signature spin on sweet and savory recipes like Babkallah (a babka-Challah mashup), Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie, Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, Crispy Mushroom Galette, and Malted Forever Brownies. She outlines the problems and solutions for each recipe—like what to do if your pie dough for Sour Cherry Pie cracks (patch it with dough or a quiche flour paste!)—as well as practical do’s and don’ts, skill level, prep and bake time, step-by-step photography, and foundational know-how. With her trademark warmth and superpower ability to explain anything baking related, Claire is ready to make everyone a dessert person.

