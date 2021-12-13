CRAFTSMAN mechanic’s tool sets are on sale for $99 or less at Lowe’s right now

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK 216-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $99 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $94.05. Down from $199, today’s deal saves at least 50% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This expansive kit leverages CRAFTSMAN’s VERSASTACK storage system to easily organize your 216 tools included here. You’ll find dedicated drawers for 3/8-, 1/4-, and 1/2-inch sockets as well, meaning you can easily know which tools you’re grabbing at a moment’s notice. On top of that, the set includes ratcheting, Allen, and socket wrenches for a well rounded toolkit. Head below for more.

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of CRAFTSMAN mechanics tool sets on sale from $209 shipped or less. Our favorite here is the 299-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $209. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $198.55. For comparison, it normally goes for $299 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While only including a few more pieces than today’s lead deal, you’ll find that this set is a bit more expansive in the deeper-reach department with a wider variety of sockets, TORX, and more to choose from. But, don’t forget to swing by the other CRAFTSMAN deals that are going on right now at Lowe’s for additional ways to save.

After bolstering your mechanic repairing abilities, be sure to check out our tools guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find discounts like the sale we found on WORKPRO and Jorgensen earlier this morning with clamps, knives, and even electric lawn gear on sale from $8.

More on the CRAFTSMAN VersaStack Tool Set:

The CRAFTSMAN 216 PC. VERASTACK 3-Drawer Mechanics Tools Set features 3 stackable drawers filled with a complete 216-piece assortment of automotive tools for mechanics to tackle any task. This set includes a ratchet wrenches set, allen wrench set, socket wrench set, and accessories that make it the perfect assortment for a semi-pro user, automotive enthusiast, or do-it-yourselfer. The CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK system is a flexible platform that allows for many different combinations of storage solutions of CRAFTSMAN tools based on the user needs and can be stacked on or under other VERSASTACK components to expand your collection.

