Holiday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15, Mario Kart 8 $40, much more

-
Reg. $30+ $15

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 and free in-store pickup where available. Regularly as much as $45, this is beating the Black Friday price by $5 and a great time to scoop up a copy if you haven’t yet to enjoy over the December holiday break.  You’ll also find the digital Ultimate Edition marked down to $48 from the regular $106 at Amazon alongside the Season Pass at 50% off starting from $20. For those unfamiliar here, Valhalla is the ultimate Assassin’s Creed viking fantasy, allowing gamers to build out a clan and raid the kingdoms of England (and Ireland via the expansion pack). Players “shape the growth of [their] character and clan’s settlement while exploring the Dark Age open world” starting on the shores of Norway. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2022, Cyberpunk 2077, The Medium, Kena Bridge of Spirits, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

