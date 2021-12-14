Amazon holiday Crayola event from $1.50: Bulk crayons, pencils, gift sets, more up to 30% off

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of Crayola arts and crafts gear for the upcoming gift-giving festivities. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25. With deals starting from just $1.50, almost all of the deals across the two pages of offers is listed as “arriving before Christmas,” making now a great time to score some stocking stuffers, art kits for the kids, adult pencils, or just a lifetime supply of crayons with this 576-count bundle spread across 24 individual packs. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the Amazon holiday Crayola sale.

Amazon holiday Crayola deals:

More on the Crayola Twistables Colored Pencil Set:

CRAYOLA TWISTABLES: One Crayola Twistable Colored Pencils Coloring Set with 50 Twistable Colored Pencils, exclusive to Amazon.

PRE-SHARPENED PENCILS: No sharpening or peeling required, just twist up these drawing pencils to keep them sharp.

STRONG & DURABLE: Sturdy plastic barrels provide protection to the color core of each pencil. Perfect art supplies for coloring, drawing, and creating on-the-go.

