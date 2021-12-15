Score this Zelda Phone Ring Holder for nothing but some My Nintendo points and a shipping fee

Nintendo is now offering My Nintendo members a chance to bring home this sweet little Legend of Zelda Phone Ring Holder. All you’ll need to do is part with 500 Platinum points and pay for the shipping fee (varies at around $5 to $7). Essentially a miniature version of the incredible Hylian Shield statue we featured yesterday, this is a 1.6-inch by 1.8-inch phone ring holder you can stick on the back of your phone (without or without a case). Head below for more details.

Legend of Zelda Phone Ring Holder:

The Legend of Zelda Phone Ring Holder features an adorable, almost cartoon rendering of the Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda. It can be used, as you would imagine, to get a better grip on your main piece of EDC, but it can also rotate to be used as a kickstand of sorts. This particular Nintendo exclusive also isn’t available anywhere else.

For those that need refresher on how the My Nintendo points system works, here you go:

Sign in to your Nintendo Account. Redeem your Platinum Points for the item you’d like to get. You will receive a promo code. Select “Access Now” to visit store.nintendo.com. Select “Add to cart”. Enter the code that you received in the pop-up. Complete your transaction and your item will be shipped to you!

More details on the Legend of Zelda Phone Ring Holder:

Get a grip on your phone with the stylish ring, inspired by the classic Hylian Shield. Use it to hold your phone, or rotate the ring so you can use it as a kickstand. The reward code expires on January 16, 2022 at 23:59 PM PT. This offer is available for a limited time only beginning December 14, 2021 and only while supplies last. Limit one per Nintendo Account. You can order other merchandise from Nintendo Online Store together with this item.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!