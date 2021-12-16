Save up to $121 on Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting bundles starting at $239

Adorama is currently offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Lighting Kit with two Expansion sets for $239 shipped. Normally you’d pay $360 for this entire package, with today’s offer undercutting the ongoing sale prices direct from Nanoleaf by $61 in order to mark a new all-time low. Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the larger Shapes lineup and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules. In total, you’re getting 25 of the lighting panels in the bundle, which will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Adorama, you’ll find two other Nanoleaf Shapes bundles on sale, too. The regular Triangle Starter Kit with two Expansions is down to $249, delivering $91 in savings. You can also score the same bundle with Hexagon lights at $239, down from $340. In either case, you’re getting 27 of the lighting panels to kickstart or expand your wall setup. There’s the same feature set as the lead deal, just in different form-factors.

While the value isn’t quite as good as any of the discounted bundles above, we’re still tracking a collection of other Nanoleaf lighting sets on sale. These start at more affordable prices and cover all three of the Shapes lights and expansions starting at $60. So if you’re looking to further expand your gear, these price drops pair quite well with the featured packages.

More info on the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

