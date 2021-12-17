Bring MagSafe to your car with iOttie’s Velox Mount at new low of $37.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $37.46 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at only the third notable discount at 25% off while beating our previous mentions by $8 in order to mark a new all-time low. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Should you be a wired CarPlay user and not necessarily need the charging features found on the featured iOttie model, going with this alternative from OtterBox is worth a look. Right now at Amazon, you can score the brand’s MagSafe car air vent mount for $35. It sports a similar design sans the more premium build quality and of course ditches the charging functionality. So while it might just be better to spend an extra $3 to go with the lead deal, those on a tighter budget will be right at home with this one.

If you’d prefer to stick with one of iOttie’s more typical mounts, we’re currently tracking one of the best prices to date on its new Easy One Touch 5. Available in several different styles ranging from dashboard to air vent and more, the prices on all of the different versions have been marked down to $19.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

