Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch with 40-day battery helps track 2022 fitness goals at $40

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S GPS Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. With 10 built-in sport tracking modes, ranging from the treadmill to outdoor running, cycling, and more, this smartwatch is ready to help you tackle New Years’ resolutions with ease. It has an impressive 40-day battery life rating from Amazfit and the built-in GPS can also help keep tabs on step counts, distance traveled, and more. Head below for additional details.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $8, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

Don’t forget that the TicWatch E3 packs Wear OS and is on sale for $160 right now. Normally $200, today’s rare discount delivers a premium smartwatch experience to your wrist as we head into the new year. Regardless of which model you choose today, a smartwatch is the perfect way to keep tabs on fitness goals in 2022.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

