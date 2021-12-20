Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch with 40-day battery helps track 2022 fitness goals at $40

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
Reg. $70 $40

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S GPS Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. With 10 built-in sport tracking modes, ranging from the treadmill to outdoor running, cycling, and more, this smartwatch is ready to help you tackle New Years’ resolutions with ease. It has an impressive 40-day battery life rating from Amazfit and the built-in GPS can also help keep tabs on step counts, distance traveled, and more. Head below for additional details.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $8, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

Don’t forget that the TicWatch E3 packs Wear OS and is on sale for $160 right now. Normally $200, today’s rare discount delivers a premium smartwatch experience to your wrist as we head into the new year. Regardless of which model you choose today, a smartwatch is the perfect way to keep tabs on fitness goals in 2022.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TCL’s unlocked 10 SE Android smartphone falls to ...
TicWatch E3 delivers Wear OS with holiday discount to $...
HomeSoap sees massive $160 price drop: Sanitize the who...
Travel 100+ miles per charge with $200 off the HyperScr...
Kobalt’s 80V Max 21-in. electric mower sees price cut...
Save $80 on ROCKPALS 120W solar panel with 18W USB-C, m...
Segway’s Ninebot Max Kickscooter includes a seat at $...
Microsoft’s wireless Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard sh...
Show More Comments