These Dash and Bella egg cookers from $12 are still shipping for Christmas (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Rapid 6-Egg Cooker from $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Most colorways are regularly listed at up to $25 with today’s deals matching the lowest we have tracked over the last few months outside of very limited one-day offers. With arrival still available before Christmas at the time of writing, this is a great chance to score one for holiday breakfasts or as gifts. Making eggs really isn’t difficult, but these dedicated cookers can make it near effortless and you don’t even need to stand over the stove, which is ideal for larger breakfasts and getting out the door with a full stomach. This model can cook six boiled eggs and also comes with poaching and omelet trays as well as a measuring cup. Head below for even more discounted egg cookers.

Amazon also has the BELLA 7-Egg Cooker in yellow available for $11.99 Prime shipped after you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly $16, this is easily one of the most affordable options out there you can trust with today’s discount. You’re looking at much of the same as today’s lead deal with a slightly larger capacity alongside the same set of accessories.

You’ll also quickly want to browse through Amazon’s egg cooker deal section where you’ll find even more speciality models, many of which are also still delivering in time for the big day.

And while we are talking cooking gifts, be sure to check out today’s daily Amazon deal on this instant-read thermometer at just $13.50 (here’s our 2021 grilling guide for more ideas). Then swing by our home goods deal hub for offers on coffee makers, hand soap, and much more.

More on the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker:

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we guarantee it!

SIX EGG CAPACITY: Cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard boiled firmness, while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shell easy to peel, and clean up is snap!

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules. Hard boiled eggs, soft boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, individual omelets, and all within minutes of the push start button – it couldn’t be easier!

