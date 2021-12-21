Sony’s WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds fall to new all-time low at $58 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds for $58 shipped. Down from a list price of $100 and normal going rate of $68 or so over the past few months, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds, you’ll find that the WF-C500 deliver a few nice features. There’s up to 10 hours of battery life in the buds while the case provides an additional 10 hours, for multi-day listening before it’s time to charge again. On top of that, there’s an IPX4 water-resistant rating, 360 Reality Audio support, and the ability to use just one earbud at a time. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive then head below for more.

Save a few bucks when opting instead for the Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $47.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. While Soundcore’s Life A1 Earbuds don’t let you use a single one only, and there’s no 360 Reality Audio available, you’ll still find three different sound modes and a total of 35 hours of playback before it’s time to charge, which makes them a solid choice.

Don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale right now for $179. Packing the company’s latest MagSafe charging case, AirPods Pro also deliver Hey Siri integration, the fast-pairing W1 chip, iCloud profile syncing, and more. On top of that, there’s also Beats Studio Buds down to $100 from the normal $150 going rate, making now a great time to save on Apple-focused audio gear.

  • DSEE restores high frequency sounds lost in compression
  • Up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case
  • Splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating
  • Easier, clearer hands-free calling
  • Small and light for a great fit and all day wear

