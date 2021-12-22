Best Buy launches last-second flash sale: Apple Watch, Chromebooks, Philips Hue, more

Apple
Christmas is just days away, and while our last-minute gift guide still has some notable present ideas, Best Buy is launching a new Last-Second Flash Sale. Live through the end of the day, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the holiday season on MagSafe bundles, Chromebooks, Philips Hue gear, and more. This time around, Best Buy is promoting its 1-hour in-store or curbside pickup options to make sure purchases are ready to be wrapped up under the tree ahead of the big day. Othwerwise, shipping is free in orders over $35. Head below for all of our top picks in the Best Buy last-second flash sale.

Best Buy last-second flash sale highlights:

Looking for other ways to lock-in some last-minute gifts? Each of the writers here at 9to5Toys have pitched in their own recommendations ranging from nightstand chargers to multi-tools, smart home gear, and more starting at $15.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Add ambient color to any room with the Philips Hue White and color ambiance starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of endless list of features. Control via the app, voice or included dimmer switch. There’s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more.

