Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver intelligent ANC at a low of $125 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $124.99 shipped in all styles. Down from its normal going rate of up to $200, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 and marks a new all-time low. These earbuds deliver intelligent active noise cancellation that allow you to easily block out distractions around you with a single tap. The Galaxy Buds Pro also features 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters for high-quality sound. On top of that, these headphones are water-resistant and IPX7 rated to keep going rain or shine. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds. Coming in at $50 on Amazon, you’re saving $75 here which might be well worth the trade-offs. Of course, you’ll lose out on intelligent active noise cancellation and the upgraded woofers/tweeters that Samsung offers above. But, you’ll still net the IPX7 water-resistance for use indoors and out.

Don’t forget that the Wyze ANC headphones are currently on sale for $50.50 today. We found the deal earlier today. Though bigger and bulkier than the Galaxy Buds Pro, Wyze ANC headphones deliver the ability cancel out up to 40dB of outside noise and help you focus on work without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!