Less than $8.50 will bag this dual-probe instant meat thermometer (New low, 51% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Probe Instant Meat Thermometer for $8.27 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $17, today’s deal takes nearly $9 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Cook the perfect steak, burger, and so much more when you add this meat thermometer to your repertoire. It makes quick work of checking temperatures by offering up a readout in just two to four seconds. It offers a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy that comes within one degree. A backlit display aims to make results easy to read in just about any circumstance. Plus, there are two probes, one of which features an oven-ready design that can reach up to 40 inches away.

Forego digital readings and secondary probe to reduce spending even further when you grab this Rubbermaid offering at roughly $4 Prime shipped. While it will unquestionably be more difficult to read since it has an analog display, this option can certainly serve as a good fallback if the offering above goes out of stock or is not to your liking for any reason.

Another way to bolster your cooking abilities is with Ninja’s Dual Heat 13-in-1 appliance at $197. With it you’ll garner an air fryer, toaster oven, dehydrator, and so much more. Best of all, today’s offer will let you cash in on an all-time low. Keep the ball rolling when you drop by our home goods guide.

AMIR Dual-Probe Instant Meat Thermometer features:

Cooking thermometer can measure temperature range from -50°C to 300°C (-58°F to 572° F) with ±1℃ high accuracy and 0.1ºC (0.2ºF) resolution. Readout within 2-4 seconds. No worry about overcooked or undercooked.

Meat thermometer made of 100% food-grade safe, non-toxic stainless steel probe and heat flame-retardant shell, safer to use. Be happier in the kitchen and eat healthier!

