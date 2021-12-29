Score this 33-piece rechargeable screwdriver kit for just $15.50 Prime shipped (44% off)

Prostormer (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-piece Rechargeable Screwdriver Kit for $15.67 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $28, today’s offer takes 44% off and comes within $0.67 of the all-time low. If you’re on the hunt for a compact alternative to traditional screw guns, this electronic screwdriver set could be just the thing for you. You’ll get a total of 32 tips, an extension bit holder, and the screwdriver itself. The screwdriver has an internal battery that can be replenished using an included USB cable. A front-facing LED allows users to more easily line up their bit.

If you’re primarily after a way to fix electronics, perhaps this Hi-Spec 60-piece Precision Set will be a better fit at $10 Prime shipped. This affordable kit packs a total of 60 pieces, each of which is comprised of heat-treated S2 steel for “extra hardness, enhanced wear-resistance, and reduced brittleness.”

And for those of you that won’t mind making a trip to Lowe’s, right now you can grab Kobalt’s 65-piece mechanic’s tool set for just $10. This is one of the most-recent deals in our tools guide, but there are more to discover. So swing by the full list to catch up on anything you might have missed.

PROSTORMER 33-piece Rechargeable Screwdriver Kit features:

You can start the screwdriver with a simple push. Forward and reverse switch for easy screw driving and screw removal. Spindle lock allows manual screw driving and gives greater control.

Torque adjustment gear prevents damaging surfaces and stripping the hole. This cordless screwdriver is perfect for home diy small projects.

Front LED light makes it possible to work in dark area; Small size, perfect for use in tight spaces; Battery indicator provides you with real-time battery level.

