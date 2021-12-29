Score this 33-piece rechargeable screwdriver kit for just $15.50 Prime shipped (44% off)

Prostormer (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-piece Rechargeable Screwdriver Kit for $15.67 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $28, today’s offer takes 44% off and comes within $0.67 of the all-time low. If you’re on the hunt for a compact alternative to traditional screw guns, this electronic screwdriver set could be just the thing for you. You’ll get a total of 32 tips, an extension bit holder, and the screwdriver itself. The screwdriver has an internal battery that can be replenished using an included USB cable. A front-facing LED allows users to more easily line up their bit.
If you’re primarily after a way to fix electronics, perhaps this Hi-Spec 60-piece Precision Set will be a better fit at $10 Prime shipped. This affordable kit packs a total of 60 pieces, each of which is comprised of heat-treated S2 steel for “extra hardness, enhanced wear-resistance, and reduced brittleness.”
And for those of you that won’t mind making a trip to Lowe’s, right now you can grab Kobalt’s 65-piece mechanic’s tool set for just $10. This is one of the most-recent deals in our tools guide, but there are more to discover. So swing by the full list to catch up on anything you might have missed.
PROSTORMER 33-piece Rechargeable Screwdriver Kit features:
- You can start the screwdriver with a simple push. Forward and reverse switch for easy screw driving and screw removal. Spindle lock allows manual screw driving and gives greater control.
- Torque adjustment gear prevents damaging surfaces and stripping the hole. This cordless screwdriver is perfect for home diy small projects.
- Front LED light makes it possible to work in dark area; Small size, perfect for use in tight spaces; Battery indicator provides you with real-time battery level.
