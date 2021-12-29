These popular PU leather desk pads just fell as low as $8.50 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

Aothia Life (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its PU Leather Desk Pads in a variety of styles and sizes from $8.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. No matter which size you end up with, you’ll be saving 15% off and cashing in on the all-time low. This stylish pad is a great way to not only protect the top of your desk, but will also serve as a great surface for your mouse to glide on. It’s made of durable PU leather that’s ready to repel scratches, stains, spills, heat, and scuffs so your desk doesn’t have to. It doesn’t matter which one you grab, you should have plenty of space to rest a mouse, keyboard, and more.

If you’re not sure how to feel about the larger offering above, perhaps the 3M Precise Mouse Pad would be a better fit at $5 Prime shipped. It features a foam design and is said to extend the battery life of mice by “up to 50%.” The surface area measures 9 by 8 inches, which is much more in line with what you’d generally expect from a mouse pad.

Another desk-friendly upgrade that is worthy of your consideration includes the deal we’ve spotted on this vertical laptop stand at $17.50 Prime shipped. It features a heavy-duty aluminum construction that’s ready to uphold just about any notebook or tablet. Drop by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guide to see what else is on sale.

Aothia PU Leather Desk Pad features:

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

23.6″ x 13.7″ Inch Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad,desk mat,desk blotters and writing pad.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!