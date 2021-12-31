Outfit your workshop with this 100-piece magnetic screwdriver set at $23.50 (Reg. $40+)

Cartman (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set with Rack for $23.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This kit launched for $50 earlier this month and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Similar kits tend to sell for $40 or higher, leaving you with at least 41% in savings. Prepare yourself for large and small projects alike with this expansive screwdriver set. You’ll get 23 standard screwdrivers, 8 precision screwdrivers, 60 1-inch bits, six sockets, and the list goes on. Tip types range from slotted to Phillips, Torx, square, and several others. Each tip is magnetized, making it easier to hold screws in place. A precision magnetizer and demagnetizer is also bundled with this kit.

If you’re primarily after a way to fix electronics, perhaps this Hi-Spec 60-piece Precision Set will be a better fit at $10 Prime shipped. This affordable kit packs a total of 60 pieces, each of which is comprised of heat-treated S2 steel for “extra hardness, enhanced wear-resistance, and reduced brittleness.”

And for those of you that won’t mind making a trip to the store, right now you can start assembling your own workbench with this simple DIY bracket kit for $20 at Lowe’s. This is just one of many other deals that currently grace our dedicated tools guide. Be sure to swing by to see all of your options.

Cartman 100-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set features:

Standard and precision screwdrivers used to handle various sizes of work, it can effectively help you complete large and small tasks.

The set contains 23pcs Standard Screwdrivers, 8pcs Precision Screwdrivers, 60pcs 1″ Screwdriver Bits, 6pcs Sockets, 2pcs Offset Screwdrivers, 1pc Ratchet Handle. All in one set for universal and wide usage like assembly for basic home appliances, furniture, automobile, bike, bicycles, etc.

