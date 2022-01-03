JBL’s Quantum 100 wired gaming headset plummets to new low at under $20 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, the headset normally fetches $30 and goes for as much in other colors right now with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. JBL’s Quantum 100 offers the company’s unique sound signature which is “engineered for accuracy” and “delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge.” The headset also delivers a detachable boom microphone that lets you stay in constant contact with team members. Head below for more.

Update 1/3 @ 2:58 PM: Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GSX 300 Gaming Headphone DAC for $59.99 shipped. Down from $80, this saves $20 from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive.

Honestly, when it comes to lower-cost gaming headsets, they’re not easy to find. You’d have to ditch name brands and instead opt for a company that’s less known to find something at a lower price. For example, this headset is $14 once you clip the on-page coupon, though it doesn’t pack the same quality components as JBL’s option above.

Don’t forget that the JLab Audio Talk Go USB-C Microphone is currently on sale for $27.50. Delivering native USB-C connectivity, this mic is made to give your streams and teammates better clarity when it comes to audio. Normally $49, this sale marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well, making now a great time to invest.

More on the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Gaming Headset:

In competitive gaming, sound is survival, and JBL knows great sound: From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum 100 amplifies every victory on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset incorporates a detachable boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication.

Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 100 headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon gaming sessions, 3.5mm connection for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

