JBL’s Quantum 100 wired gaming headset plummets to new low at under $20 (33% off)

Amazon is offering the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $19.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, the headset normally fetches $30 and goes for as much in other colors right now with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. JBL’s Quantum 100 offers the company’s unique sound signature which is “engineered for accuracy” and “delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge.” The headset also delivers a detachable boom microphone that lets you stay in constant contact with team members. Head below for more.
Update 1/3 @ 2:58 PM: Amazon is offering the EPOS Sennheiser GSX 300 Gaming Headphone DAC for $59.99 shipped. Down from $80, this saves $20 from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive.
Honestly, when it comes to lower-cost gaming headsets, they’re not easy to find. You’d have to ditch name brands and instead opt for a company that’s less known to find something at a lower price. For example, this headset is $14 once you clip the on-page coupon, though it doesn’t pack the same quality components as JBL’s option above.
Don’t forget that the JLab Audio Talk Go USB-C Microphone is currently on sale for $27.50. Delivering native USB-C connectivity, this mic is made to give your streams and teammates better clarity when it comes to audio. Normally $49, this sale marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well, making now a great time to invest.
More on the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Gaming Headset:
- In competitive gaming, sound is survival, and JBL knows great sound: From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games, to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum 100 amplifies every victory on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
- JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset incorporates a detachable boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication.
- Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 100 headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon gaming sessions, 3.5mm connection for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!