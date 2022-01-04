Add two Bluetooth Sengled smart LED light bulbs to your home for just $5.50 each

Woot is offering a 2-pack of Sengled Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bulbs priced at $10.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this same kit goes for $18 at Amazon though the on-page coupon there drops the price to $16. Today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, making the bulbs just $5.50 each. With built-in Bluetooth connectivity, these bulbs are simple to set up. Just screw them into your socket and and you’ll be up and going. Designed to natively pair with Alexa for voice control and schedules which ensures your lights don’t stay on unnecessarily whenever you leave the house. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Kasa Smart LED Bulb is a great alternative at $10 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It saves a buck from today’s lead deal, and even ditches Bluetooth connectivity for Wi-Fi, making for simple voice control tie-ins. Just keep in mind you’re only getting a single bulb here, and to pick up two would set you back $20, which is far more than what you’d spend above.

Don’t forget to check out the deal that we just found on the all-new meross HomeKit Color Table Lamp. Currently on sale for $30, you’re saving 25% here and also enjoying one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked. For other ways to save, our smart home guide is worth swinging by to see the latest deals that we’ve found in the category.

More on the Sengled LED Smart Bulbs:

Get Started in Seconds: Ultra simple Plug-n-Play setup. Simply twist in the Sengled smart light bulbs and start enjoying with Alexa smart devices in seconds (automatic linking to Alexa account required). CERTIFIED FOR HUMANS meets strict Amazon guidelines for a struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free experience with smart lighting control.

Remote Control with Alexa App: Turn the smart bulb on/off, dim, brighten, set up routines, schedules, and more using the Amazon Alexa App. Soft white LED 60W equivalent lighting to bring out vibrant colors with best-in-class CRI 90 rating — perfect for dining rooms, bedrooms or anywhere warm light color is desired.

Voice Control with Alexa: Use hands-free Voice Control to turn on, off, or adjust brightness of the alexa light bulb. You can also use voice via smart home devices to use advanced features like wake-up routine or away mode.

