DJI Mavic Air 2 drone sees $249 discount to new all-time low of $550

Update: Now unavailable.

Amazon is currently offering the the DJI Mavic Air 2 for $549.99 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $249 off, that’s also well below our previous over $700 refurbished offering. Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJI’s more entry-level offerings. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. At this price, you’re effectively getting a flagship drone for the price of a starter quadcopter. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched at the end of last year.

Those in need of some additional storage for their everyday carry and drone flying setup will want to check out Seagate’s latest One Touch USB-C SSDs. Currently sitting at new all-time lows across various capacities, pricing starts at $73. Delivering 1,030MB/s transfer speeds, these are now 24% off and ready to store drone footage, photos, and more.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

