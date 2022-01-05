Android app deals of the day: JYDGE, VPN Pro, Arrog, and more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to check out the sizable price drops now live on OnePlus 9 Pro handsets beforehand. As for this afternoon’s app deal collection, we have titles like JYDGE, VPN Pro, Unit Converter Pro, Arrog, Notas U Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by $219 price drops on OnePlus 9 Pro handsets now at the best price in months. But we are also tracking some notable Samsung offers including the Galaxy Watch 3 at the Amazon low of $280 and its Galaxy Chromebook Go at $50 off the going rate. As for accessories, we have some great prices on iDevices’ budget-friendly $63 smart thermostat, the JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker, and everything in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $10, Super Mario Bros U $35, much more

More Android app deals still live:

More on JYDGE:

Build your JYDGE. Enter Edenbyrg. Get out alive. JYDGE is a lawful but awful roguehate top-down shooter where you get to build your own cybernetic JYDGE and eradicate crime in the never-sleeping megacity of Edenbyrg. Create your own play-style by augmenting your JYDGE, modifying your Gavel rifle, and choosing fearless companions to suit the tasks at hand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!