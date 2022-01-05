Belkin adds Find My tech and beamforming ANC on new earbuds to take on Apple, now 20% off

The new Belkin Find My earbuds are the latest addition to the brand’s SOUNDFORM lineup of audio gear. Looking to take on Apple’s AIrPods Pro, the new SOUNDFORM Immerse buds feature advanced noise-canceling tech as well as integration with Apple’s Find My network, Google Fast Pair tech, more than “all-day battery life,” the expected Qi charging case, and more. Already in line for a CES 2022 Innovation Award, head below for more details on the new Immerse Belkin Find My earbuds.

Belkin intros new ANC Find My earbuds at CES 2022

Alongside support for its own Ping My and Apple’s Find My network, Belkin has drastically enhanced the new Immerse SOUNDFORM buds’ noise-canceling tech. Making use of dual beamforming technology with three microphones on each side (two outer, one inner), Belkin says the system “seeks out ambient noise and cancels it for clearer calls, eliminates noise and distraction, and provides an ideal listening experience.” You’ll also find on-board controls to toggle through the hybrid ANC and Hear-Thru modes to dial in your ideal listening environment for various situations, alongside optional app control for personalized EQ options.

The new Immerse Belkin Find My earbuds also carry up to 36 hours of playback time with the included charging case while making use of hi-resolution aptX HD wireless Bluetooth transmission with Multipoint connection – allowing for seamless switching between source devices, according to Belkin.

The 24-bit audio-ready Find My earbuds sport 12mm drivers and are made from sweat- and water-resistant IPX5-rated materials to protect against bad weather and workout scenarios as well.

The Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse earbuds come with the Qi-ready wireless charging case, three silicone ear and wing tips for a better fit, and the USB-C charging cable. They will begin shipping “this spring.” They carry a $179.99 MSRP, but folks that sign up for “Notify Me” on the listing page will save 20% when they come available later this year.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s yet another pair of earbuds – a product category that’s usually tough to innovate in and usually results in just another pair of wireless listening devices – but Belkin has seemingly tried to up the ante here to some degree. The new Find My earbuds feature what sounds like advanced noise-canceling features that rival Apple’s popular solution with wireless charging and Android-friendly Google Fast Pair for folks with a Google-powered handset in their EDC. Time will tell if the sound is up to the $180 price tag, but so far, so good.

Swing over to our CES 2022 hub for more of the most exciting unveils from Las Vegas.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!