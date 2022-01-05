Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring is down to the best price yet from $110 (Save $70)

HSN currently offers the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker for $129.99 shipped. New customers can drop an additional $20 off the sale price by applying code HSN2022 at checkout, bringing the total down to $109.99. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at $70 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $20 under the Black Friday discount. Sporting always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Today’s lead deal makes for about as notable of a discount as you’ll find in the fitness tracker world, especially considering the usually more affordable Fitbit Luxe sells for more right now. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make out for less, as the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker at $33 is an easy recommendation with a similar, albeit less premium design.

Android owners hoping to score a new wearable to help with New Year’s resolutions and the like are in luck, as we’re seeing quite a few different offerings also up for grabs and on sale this week. Most notably, the TicWatch Pro 3 is down to $240, which arrives with promised support for Wear OS 3 alongside plenty of other notable features. Otherwise, this Apple Watch Series 7 discount should be at the top of your list.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

