Hisense H9 Google Assistant Quantum Android 4K TVs now at least $250 off at Amazon

-
AmazonHDTVHisense
$250 off From $500

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $750 at Best Buy where it is currently going for $600, this model has sold for between $650 and over $850 at Amazon over the last year where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. The regular as much as $950 or more 65-inch model is down at $699.99 shipped as well — another Amazon all-time low. This is the H9G Quantum series with a 55-inch 2160p 4K panel, Dolby Atmos, HDR support, built-in Google voice assistant, Chromecast tech, and more. A dedicated gaming mode makes for a great option in gaming rooms not large enough for the giant models alongside four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the latest Fire TV 4-series and Omni 4K TVs from Amazon that start at $280 shipped. They can make for great spare room options that don’t reach nearly as deep into your pocket and still provide quality displays, just without some of the bells and whistles. Learn more about the latest models in the lineup in our coverage from September of last year

If you’re looking for something in the Google TV ecosystem, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K. With up to $300 in savings, you can get all of the details on these models in our previous coverage from last week. Then swing by our 4K TV deal hub for even more of the best entertainment center display deals. 

More on the Hisense 55-Inch H9 Quantum Series Android 4K TV:

Savor hyper-realistic entertainment with this Hisense 55-inch Quantum UHD TV. A combination of quantum dot and wide color gamut technologies boosts color and brightness. Motion Rate 480 keeps up with all the action, while local dimming zones deliver sharp contrast. ULED and PQ enhancing focus on the most important areas of picture quality for a vibrant, lifelike experience from this Hisense 55-inch Quantum UHD TV.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs a...
VIZIO’s new PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz VRR, HDM...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini ...
Samsung unveils 2022 TVs with mini-LED panels, AirPlay ...
Hands-on: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers a flags...
XGIMI Android projectors with Harman Kardon audio, mobi...
Save $150 on epic 2-player Arcade1Up PAC-MAN tables for...
Load more...
Show More Comments