Amazon’s 6-pack Brita Replacement Water Filters now $19 Prime shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering a 6-pack of its Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Compatible with both Amazon and “all Brita water pitchers,” the 6-pack sells for as much as $25 and is now at one the best prices we have ever tracked. This is only the second time we have seen it drop to $20 before the $1 Subscribe & Save discount. Each filter lasts for “40 gallons” and is certified to reduce “odor, copper, mercury, and benzene” with a BPA-free design. Head below for more details.

Now you could pick up a 3-pack at around $13 instead, but that’s clearly not as good a value as the slightly over $3 per filter featured above. Nonetheless, it is less out of pocket if you just need a quick fix for less right now.

Or just get out of the water pitcher game entirely with a discount Avalon dispenser instead. The models we have on sale right now provide on-demand hot and cold water, both via those large bottles you can get delivered or grab at the grocery store, as well as the built-in options. Pricing starts from $222 shipped and you can get all of the details right here alongside the rest of the kitchenware and housewares found in our home goods hub.

More on the Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters:

COMPATIBILITY: Replacement water filters for Amazon Basics and all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Brita Stream.

TASTE: Multi stage filtration technology ensures consistently fresh, great tasting water. One filter lasts for 40 gallons or about 2 months for the average household.

WQA CERTIFIED: Gold seal certified by the Water Quality Association against NSF/ANSI 42, 53 and 372.

