MyProtein’s MyVegan product line now 50% off including pea protein powder and more from $2

MyProtein is now offering a straight 50% off all of its MyVegan protein and supplement products right now for folks looking to inject an extra boost of plant power in their 2022 health regimen. The Pea Protein Isolate is one of the more popular products in the range with 2.2-pound packages now dropping from $39.99 down to $19.99 in the cart. The larger 5.5-pound package drops from $79.99 down to $39.99 as well. You’ll need to hit the $49 shipping threshold to avoid delivery fees, but now might be a good time to stock up anyway. The MyProtein Pea Protein Isolate features an “all-natural, plant-based” mixture with 21-grams of protein per serving, alongside zero sugar at 100 calories a pop. You can learn more below alongside some additional MyVegan price drops.

You’ll find all of the MyProtein MyVegan products eligible for the 50% in-cart price drop on this landing page. They range from a series of protein blends, including the soy and brown rice options as well as the brand’s MyVegan EcoBottle and more. Everything starts from $20 and you can even score a Clear Vegan Isolate sampler package for just $2 as well.

Alongside today’s Amazon vegan protein powder and supplement sale from $5, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on the popular Orgain products. Now starting from around $7.50 Prime shipped, there are several protein powder options as well as the pancake mix at the best price we have tracked since the holidays ready and waiting for you right here. Hit up our sports and fitness hub for even more 2022 workout discounts.

More on the MyProtein Pea Protein Isolate:

Our all-natural, dairy-free Pea Protein Isolate is packed with 21g protein per serving, perfect for those training on a plant-based diet. Created from only plant-based sources, it’s a convenient way to get quality protein into your diet — helping you grow and maintain important muscle, which is vital for progress whether you’re looking to gain size, tone-up or lose weight.

