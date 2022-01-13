Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer now $100 (Reg. $200 new)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer in renewed condition for $99.99 shipped. Over at Woot, you’ll find new units down at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members or $6 delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $200 new at Bed Bath and Beyond as well as Amazon, today’s deals are up to $100 off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. It sports 10 preset cooking modes including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep warm alongside the 6.5-quart capacity and 4.6-quart air fry basket. That’s enough space for up to 5-pound chickens or about 3-pounds of fries and you’ll receive a series of dishwasher-safe accessories like the crisping lid, pressure cooking lid, 6.5-quart nonstick Cook & Crisp plate, and the stainless steel nesting broil rack. This one is rated 4+ stars at Bed Bath and Beyond and ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee on the refurbished option. Additional details below.

We are also still tracking a brilliant offer on the the 8-quart Instant Pot that’s on sale over at Walmart. Still down at $59, if you’re looking to bring home on of the popular multi-cooker solutions, this is a great option. It won’t provide built-in air frying like the Ninja above, but it is even larger and makes for a wonderful one-pot meal solution.

Go load up on multivitamins at 35% off in today’s Amazon sale, then head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen upgrades. One great example there is eufy’s new hybrid 2-in-1 cordless HomeVac H30 Infinity alongside even more Anker vacuum deals starting from $50. All of which can be found right here.

More on the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish.

10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot.

Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot.

Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast.

Cook up to 3 lbs of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

