Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer now $100 (Reg. $200 new)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
$200 new From $100

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer in renewed condition for $99.99 shipped. Over at Woot, you’ll find new units down at $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members or $6 delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $200 new at Bed Bath and Beyond as well as Amazon, today’s deals are up to $100 off the going rate and the lowest prices we can find. It sports 10 preset cooking modes including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep warm alongside the 6.5-quart capacity and 4.6-quart air fry basket. That’s enough space for up to 5-pound chickens or about 3-pounds of fries and you’ll receive a series of dishwasher-safe accessories like the crisping lid, pressure cooking lid, 6.5-quart nonstick Cook & Crisp plate, and the stainless steel nesting broil rack. This one is rated 4+ stars at Bed Bath and Beyond and ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee on the refurbished option. Additional details below. 

We are also still tracking a brilliant offer on the the 8-quart Instant Pot that’s on sale over at Walmart. Still down at $59, if you’re looking to bring home on of the popular multi-cooker solutions, this is a great option. It won’t provide built-in air frying like the Ninja above, but it is even larger and makes for a wonderful one-pot meal solution. 

Go load up on multivitamins at 35% off in today’s Amazon sale, then head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchen upgrades. One great example there is eufy’s new hybrid 2-in-1 cordless HomeVac H30 Infinity alongside even more Anker vacuum deals starting from $50. All of which can be found right here

More on the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

  • The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish.
  • 10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot.
  • Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot.
  • Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast.
  • Cook up to 3 lbs of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Walmart’s holiday pricing on Instant Pot’s ...
(ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano sees all-time lo...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s path to the perfect ou...
Score Razor’s Power A2 Kick Electric Scooter at l...
Android app deals of the day: Mortal Crusade, KReader P...
Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s latest ...
LG’s popular 55-inch C1 4K OLED TV packs HDMI 2.1...
Hydro Flask’s trendy 40-ounce Wide Mouth Water Bo...
Load more...
Show More Comments