Popular SmartyPants multivitamins and more now up to 35% off with deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a range of the popular SmartyPants vitamins for the whole family along with some Garden of Life options and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The SmartyPants vitamins are a popular option on Amazon with kids and adult multivitamins now more than $10 or 35% off each alongside some purely organic formulas and more. You’ll also find some notable deals on Garden of Life variants, prenatal vitamins, and others. Starting from around $10, our top picks are waiting down below the fold.

Amazon Gold Box vitamin deals:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And remember top cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

Another way to boost your 2022 health plan is with MyProtein’s MyVegan product line. Now 50% off across the board, you’ll find all of the popular brand’s vegan solutions at half off the regular price tags and everything is outlined for you right here starting from just $2.

More on the SmartyPants Men’s Multivitamin:

All New Upgraded Formula! Multivitamin gummy with even more premium ingredients: Beta Carotene, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K2 & Choline (Packing May Vary).

15 essential nutrients: omega-3 EPA/DHA (from fish oil), vitamin K for bones, CoQ10 for heart health, vitamin D3 for immunity, vitamin B12 to support energy metabolism

Gummy multivitamin for adults also high in the antioxidant vitamin E from sunflower oil for the maintenance of overall good health.* Health Concern: Immunity Support Energy Bone Health Healthy Heart Brain & Memory Support

