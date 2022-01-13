Microsoft’s ergonomic Surface Precision Mouse hits all-time low at $58 (Save $12)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse for $57.99 shipped. Normally priced around $70, you’ll not only be saving $12 with this discount, but getting the best deal we’ve tracked for this product on Amazon. The mouse has three connectivity settings based on your preference: Bluetooth, wired, or USB receiver. In addition, the mouse allows pairing with up to three computers and three buttons to help your work or game flow. With a rechargeable Lithium ion battery that lasts up to three months, the mouse is the full package. For more information, check out the hands-on review for this product, or just keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, consider the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse for $24 via Amazon. Also discounted from its usual price of around $35, this light-weight mouse also connects to your PC or Mac through Bluetooth and is built for precision with its enhanced wheel and its ability to work on any surface. With up to one year of battery life, this mouse is a great alternative.

In the market for some new earbuds? Amazon is offering a deal on Tribit Direct FlyBuds C2 Bluetooth 5.2 True Wireless Earbuds for $54. These earbuds use the newest Qualcom chip for up to 48KHz frequency reproduction and four mics to reduce a majority of background noise. With eight hours of listening per charge and an additional 32 hours with the included case, this offer is not one to pass on.

More on the Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse:

Designed for exceptional accuracy, comfort, and control, the new surface precision mouse helps you stay in your flow with flawless scrolling, three customizable thumb buttons, and the ability to use with up to three computers at the same time. Bluetooth;Wired;USB

