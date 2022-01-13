Presto’s Dorothy makes cold brew in 15-mins, score an off-season all-time low at $25

Today only, Woot is offering the Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $35 and $50 at Amazon where is has never dropped below $30, this is nearly $10 below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. It also sells for just shy of $39 at Walmart. While it might be too cold right now for some folks to be thinking about cold brew coffee, you can essentially think of this as a solid off-season price drop so you’re ready to go when things heat back up, all at one of the best prices we have tracked. There’s more affordable options out there, but this one can get the job done in just 15-minutes instead of the typical up to 24 hours needed on some solutions. The 22-ounce carafe gets filled with water before you adjust the settings to your liking and add some coffee grounds. Then you just push the plunger down and you’re ready to go in no time. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Not in a rush, the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker can do much of the same thing for $20 Prime shipped right now. The “specially designed lid seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour,” just be prepared to wait “overnight or longer” for the whole thing to be ready to drink.

If you’re in the market for a typical hot coffee brewer, Instant’s latest K-Cup and ground bean Solo Single-Serve machine is still down at the Amazon low of $80 shipped right now. This is matching the best price we have tracked on the brand’s latest single-serve offering that can handle both pods and your favorite ground beans without needing to purchase a separate filter. All of the details are right here.

More on the Presto Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Make smooth, flavorful cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.

Rapid cold brew technology spins coffee grounds through water “tornado” to make cold brew fast.

No bitterness because coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures.

Fill carafe with water, adjust whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and brew.

Spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for quick, complete flavor extraction.

