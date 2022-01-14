Apple’s white 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $300 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299.98 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low from its usual $349 price tag at a penny under our previous mention, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings. This is also one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the new colorway, too.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not as deep of a discount, those rocking an 11-inch iPad Pro can also get in on the white stylings. Currently sitting at $289.99, this is quite a rare chance to save in any capacity, even if it isn’t an all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal above with the folio design and slick white colorway.

Also on sale, and quite fittingly for the lead deal too, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros are now up for the taking. Marked down to the lowest prices since the holidays, now is a compelling chance to see what the latest flagship iPadOS has to offer while you can save $100.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!