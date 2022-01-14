Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic for Mac and PC discounted to $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic for $99.99 shipped. Usually priced at $130, this is the best deal we’ve seen since before the holidays and saves you a solid $30 off. If you’re a podcaster, streamer, musician, or just in the market for a new mic, this is the best offer on the market for its quality. Equipped with Blue VO!CE Software, you’re certain to have strong and clear recordings plus enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples. There’s no need for multiple mics again because the Blue Yeti has four pickup patterns including flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns that limit the need for three or four mics. That combined with a sleek design that fits perfectly on your desk, this deal is an essential one to grab.

If you’re looking for a less expensive mic, but with the quality of a Blue Yeti still, consider the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $80 on Amazon. You won’t get as many pickup patterns as the previous deal, but you’ll still get all the features of Blue VO!CE Software, professional-level audio and recording, and the clean look many Blue Yeti’s have.

What better item to pair with your new mic than a Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam for $61 via Amazon? Also at a discounted price, this webcam is compatible with OBS and XSplit, has a USB 2.0 connection, and a built-in 5600K ring light to make your videos come out bright and clear. A perfect match with either Blue Yeti microphone, and you’ll be set to stream with the best quality before you know it.

More on the Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic:

Yeti is the world’s #1 premium USB mic, producing clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for music, podcasts, Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, and Zoom calls. With advanced Blue VO!CE software, Yeti makes it easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality with enhanced broadcast vocal effects, advanced voice modulation and HD audio samples. Four pickup patterns offer incredible flexibility, allowing you to record and stream in ways that would normally require multiple microphones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!