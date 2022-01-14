Dyson’s V8 cordless stick + handheld vac with dock at least $100 off today from $300 shipped

Walmart is now offering the Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also matched via the Dyson eBay store. This model sells for around $450 on Amazon but more typically goes for $400 at places like Newegg and elsewhere. Today’s offer is matching the previous deal prices and is at least $100 off the going rate. This is a great chance to bring home a cordless Dyson vacuum for 2022 with a telescopic handle, up to 40-minutes of power, and the ability to transform into a hand-held cleaner. It also ships with a docking station, combination tool, mini motorized head, crevice tool, and a mini soft dusting brush alongside whole machine filtration. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

If the Dyson branding isn’t doing it for you, save another $100 on the Shark WANDVAC System. This stick vacuum rig also transforms into a handheld option and includes a similar docking station for charging and storage at $199 shipped.

We are also tracking even more vacuum deals in Anker’s eufy HomeVac lineup right now. Starting from $50 shipped on the handheld option, there are several models marked down right now with up to $95 in savings and everything is neatly rounded up for you right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more including coffee grinders, multi-cookers, and simplehuman’s touch-free rechargeable soap and hand sanitizer dispenser.

More on the Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum:

Includes: Soft Roller Cleaner Head, Combination Tool, Mini Motorized Head, Crevice Tool, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Docking station, Rechargeable battery. “The V8 Fluffy is Lightweight and versatile, with up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8. Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner, to clean your hard floors and car. The soft roller cleaner head is gentle on hard floors, tough on dirt.

