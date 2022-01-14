Say goodbye to heat damage with Shark’s HyperAir Blow Dryer for $200 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Shark HD113BRN HyperAIR Blow Dryer for $199.99 shipped. Normally priced at $230, you’ll be getting the best deal we’ve seen this year while saving $30. This ultra-fast drying tool promises no extreme heat damage due to its intelligent temperature control that measures outlet heat up to 1,000 times per second to make sure the temperature doesn’t get to a damaging level. Its HyperAIR technology combines ionized air and high-velocity heated air for a super quick dry without damage. The Shark Blow Dryer comes with a concentrator and a diffuser depending on how you want to style your hair, and offers three heat/airflow settings. Head below for more.

If the last deal was still a bit out of your price range, consider the slopehill Hair Dryer for $146 via Amazon. Also discounted by 20%, this hair dryer contains a unique 110,000 RPM brushless motor for ultimate drying speed. Similar to the Shark, this hair dryer has a microprocessor and temperature sensor to ensure your hair wont be overheated in the drying process. With three speeds and an LED light display, this is a perfect alternative to the previous deal.

While upgrading your hair-care, consider upgrading your home with the Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $300 via Walmart. With up to 40-minutes of power, a telescopic handle, a mini soft dusting brush and countless more features, this vacuum will help get your home into the best shape while spring cleaning.

More on the Shark HyperAIR HD113BRN Blow Dryer:

Shark HyperAIR delivers premium air power and next-generation intelligence for an easy, healthy hair-care experience. HyperAIR IQ Technology intelligently combines high-velocity heated air and ionized air for ultra-fast drying, no heat damage, and styles that last. Attach the IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator or IQ Curl-Defining Diffuser and Shark intelligently sets the heat and airflow settings for you.

