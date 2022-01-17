Add six dusk-to-dawn LED lights to your patio or porch for $13.50 (Reg. $22)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 6-pack of its Dusk to Dawn Light Bulbs for $13.39 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $22 for the multi-pack and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since October. If you have outdoor lights that need to turn on and off by themselves, but adding smart bulbs is out of the budget, then today’s deal is perfect for you. With each bulb costing around $2, it’s easy to add the lights to your porch, patio, or anywhere else and have them automatically turn on at night and off once the sun comes up. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the dusk to dawn function of today’s lead deal, consider instead opting for this 4-pack of LED bulbs. Coming in at under $8 on Amazon, you’ll not only save $5 but get slightly brighter bulbs entirely. These lights offer 750-lumens of output instead of the 600-lumens that you’ll fine from Govee, which means you’ll illuminate a larger area with fewer bulbs.

Add some security to your home with Arlo’s wire-free camera systems that are on sale today. The Ultra 2 system is discounted right now to $480 from its normal $600 going rate. As the first major discount since the holidays, this setup delivers 4K HDR recording in a wire-free package, with each camera sporting a built-in LED spotlight to illuminate an area at night with ease.

Govee Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb features:

Automatic Sensor Bulbs: Gone are the days of fumbling around for a light switch. The LED light bulbs feature a built-in smart photocell that enables each one to power on automatically at night (35Lux),take you different dusk to dawn sensor feeling.

Money & Energy Saving: Govee LED 7W bulbs conserve 80% more energy than most incandescent bulbs. Enjoy powerful, 600-lumen lighting while lowering your electricity bills at the same time. LED bulbs cost less but more brightness for your family.

