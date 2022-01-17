Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $40, GTA Trilogy $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen this one go for any less than this at Amazon a couple times including the brief Black Friday offer last year. Just about every JRPG fan will want a copy of this one in their Switch library. This is the latest entry in Square Enix’s Bravely series where players will “travel the world in search of the four crystals with the Heroes of Light” in turn-based battles. You also must defeat bosses carrying Asterisks to obtain unique class jobs like Bard, Vanguard, and others. Head below for more including The Outer Worlds, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, Super Mario Odyssey, Kingdom Hearts III, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario Odyssey $37 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $8.50 (Reg. $16+)
- LEGO CITY Undercover eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Switch game sale via eShop from $6
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $54 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $10 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Arms $42 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
HITMAN Trilogy is launching on Game Pass January 20 with all three iconic titles
Forever Skies lets you explore a post-apocalyptic Earth as a scientist seeking answers
Microsoft shuts down all Xbox One production, Sony set to make a million PS4 units in 2022
Apex Legend gains new Arenas map Habitat in latest Dark Depths Flash Event
New Switch Mario Kart game reportedly on the way for 2022 with unique gameplay twist
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!