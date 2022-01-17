Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $40, GTA Trilogy $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen this one go for any less than this at Amazon a couple times including the brief Black Friday offer last year. Just about every JRPG fan will want a copy of this one in their Switch library. This is the latest entry in Square Enix’s Bravely series where players will “travel the world in search of the four crystals with the Heroes of Light” in turn-based battles. You also must defeat bosses carrying Asterisks to obtain unique class jobs like Bard, Vanguard, and others. Head below for more including The Outer Worlds, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, Super Mario Odyssey, Kingdom Hearts III, and more.

